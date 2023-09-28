 Skip to content

Shardpunk: Verminfall update for 28 September 2023

1.1.6 release is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12255157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.1.6 PATCH NOTES

New stuff:

  • Added new map layouts and special encounters.
  • Added the possibility to customize the starting/max party size.

Skill/balance changes:

  • Gideon: changed Entrenchment skill into Serial Shots. When activated it prevents the character from moving this turn and refunds up to 2 AP on enemy kill, with a limit depending on the skill's level.
  • Michael: Tactical Order now has an AOE.
  • More enemies now appear in mid/late game.

Bugfixes:

  • When a character leaves a party, they now give back all the items they had during combat.
  • Finishing a game on Hard difficulty retroactively completes the achievement of finishing the game on Normal/Easy difficulty.
  • Fixed an issue with the inability to close a hint in a shelter in a specific case.

Take care!

