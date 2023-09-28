1.1.6 release is live!

1.1.6 PATCH NOTES
New stuff:
- Added new map layouts and special encounters.
- Added the possibility to customize the starting/max party size.
Skill/balance changes:
- Gideon: changed Entrenchment skill into Serial Shots. When activated it prevents the character from moving this turn and refunds up to 2 AP on enemy kill, with a limit depending on the skill's level.
- Michael: Tactical Order now has an AOE.
- More enemies now appear in mid/late game.
Bugfixes:
- When a character leaves a party, they now give back all the items they had during combat.
- Finishing a game on Hard difficulty retroactively completes the achievement of finishing the game on Normal/Easy difficulty.
- Fixed an issue with the inability to close a hint in a shelter in a specific case.
Take care!
