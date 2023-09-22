- Changed abilities to consume resources after performing, rather than before casting.
- Fixed mana not being maxed out when spawning in with extra max mana.
- Fixed ability crystals sometimes spawning out of reach.
- Made thunderstorms less frequent.
- Increased Bahj's attack speed from 1.6 to 1.65
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 22 September 2023
Version 0.2.26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
