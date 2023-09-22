 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Version 0.2.26

Share · View all patches · Build 12255054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed abilities to consume resources after performing, rather than before casting.
  • Fixed mana not being maxed out when spawning in with extra max mana.
  • Fixed ability crystals sometimes spawning out of reach.
  • Made thunderstorms less frequent.
  • Increased Bahj's attack speed from 1.6 to 1.65

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397611 Depot 2397611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397612 Depot 2397612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link