Update 1.0.1

Patch notes:
- Fixed stuttering when moving the mouse for some users.
- Fixed coins not showing up in arcade if you had them.
- Made inventory items complain less about assets not existing.
- Added eggs to GFX menu sliders.
- Gunbase will now allow you to pick up duel wieldable guns that you already own one of even if you have full ammo.
- Removed collectables from test levels.
- Added missing application icon.
- Fixed dysfunction being laggy on maps with conveyor belts.
- Cumfaces and Sperm projectiles should now trigger the Salty Surprise achievement.
- Made cultist voices a bit louder.
- Fixed uddertaker stow-while-charged exploit
- Game is now 64bit instead of 32bit.
- Removed "Playtest" from version info.
- Fixed some bugs and slowdowns related to fires.
- Human limbs no longer spawn spurts on begin play but only on "start".
- Musky Husky no longer works underwater.
- Dysfunction now removes invisible walls, and randomises food effects.
- Removed Crossbowner bouncy projectile from fast firing dysfunction projectilelist.
- Buffed shotgun alt fire impact damage and range.
- Factory ruins blood pool will now damage the same on all difficulties.
- Added fall-back to end of level, now all already unlocked incremental achievements are given again (in-case steam didn't catch them the first time).
- Added mouse Y inverting to controls menu.
- Fixed visible applicator projectile collision sphere
- Fixed opened shutter doors taking full duration to re-open on a game load.
- Added missing image for "Biblically-Accurate Ball of Tummy-Chunks" Aged Parchment.
