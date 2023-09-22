 Skip to content

77p egg: Eggwife update for 22 September 2023

Update 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12255022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Fixed stuttering when moving the mouse for some users.
  • Fixed coins not showing up in arcade if you had them.
  • Made inventory items complain less about assets not existing.
  • Added eggs to GFX menu sliders.
  • Gunbase will now allow you to pick up duel wieldable guns that you already own one of even if you have full ammo.
  • Removed collectables from test levels.
  • Added missing application icon.
  • Fixed dysfunction being laggy on maps with conveyor belts.
  • Cumfaces and Sperm projectiles should now trigger the Salty Surprise achievement.
  • Made cultist voices a bit louder.
  • Fixed uddertaker stow-while-charged exploit
  • Game is now 64bit instead of 32bit.
  • Removed "Playtest" from version info.
  • Fixed some bugs and slowdowns related to fires.
  • Human limbs no longer spawn spurts on begin play but only on "start".
  • Musky Husky no longer works underwater.
  • Dysfunction now removes invisible walls, and randomises food effects.
  • Removed Crossbowner bouncy projectile from fast firing dysfunction projectilelist.
  • Buffed shotgun alt fire impact damage and range.
  • Factory ruins blood pool will now damage the same on all difficulties.
  • Added fall-back to end of level, now all already unlocked incremental achievements are given again (in-case steam didn't catch them the first time).
  • Added mouse Y inverting to controls menu.
  • Fixed visible applicator projectile collision sphere
  • Fixed opened shutter doors taking full duration to re-open on a game load.
  • Added missing image for "Biblically-Accurate Ball of Tummy-Chunks" Aged Parchment.

Changed files in this update

