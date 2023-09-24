Version 3.0.4.7 Update Notice

Version 3.0.4.7 Update Announcement

Hello warriors, this update is mainly for the adjustment and optimization of skill direction~.

The content of this update is as follows:

[System Adjustment

1、Cross Sword adjusted to ground attribute

2、Spiteful Spirit Sound effect adjusted cooldown to 15 seconds, duration adjusted to 10 seconds, movement speed reduced by 50%. Damage increased by 50%.

3、Flame Chop cd adjusted to 3 seconds, 2 consecutive attacks, and the damage is increased by 500%.

4, Hell Flame special effects optimization adjustment

5、Frozen field effect optimization adjustment

6, Ice Dragon Frost effect optimization adjustment

7, all auxiliary skills added elemental attributes, for the talent system after the preparation

8, all skills added affinity determination, the higher the captain's attribute, the higher the probability of skills matching that attribute will appear

9, the guardian spirit added the attribute of taunting, with taunting pets can system enemy attacks, which:

Summoned creatures:

Skeleton Soldier, Stone Golem, Skeleton King, Mountain Giant, all have the effect of taunt.

Guardian Spirit:

Silent Pirate has taunt

10. Optimized the skill effects of Ice Cone Shot and Hellfire.

11. Increased the upper limit of pickup range.

12, the upper limit of the damage of the storm increased

13、All pets will get a passive attribute bonus skill after level 10, and its effect is directly attached to the captain and team members

14. Reduced the number of lightning strikes generated by lightning arrows.

[BUG Fixes

1、Fix the gap problem of the third level map

2、Fix the bug that the lower limit value of the recovery attribute is 0, allowing the recovery attribute to have a negative number. Negative cases are equivalent to deducting x points of life value per second.

3、Fix the bug that the Skeleton Arrow Rain collection can't be lit.

4、Fix the bug that unlocking the Necromancer quest can be collected repeatedly