VZX Creative update for 22 September 2023

VZX Creative v0.9.4.4 Patch Release

Important!

If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.

They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.

Bug fixes in Pro Player

  • Particles in "Space Spectrum" did not render correctly.

