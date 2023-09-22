Standard gamepads are automatically recognised
Simplified startup screen
Range and charge of shield is indicated with a circle around the player
New lifebar style
Cancels all bullets when hit
New sounds for combos
Better performance due to new Pixi.js version 7
SoundStorm update for 22 September 2023
Version 0.8.6
Standard gamepads are automatically recognised
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update