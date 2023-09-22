 Skip to content

SoundStorm update for 22 September 2023

Version 0.8.6

Version 0.8.6 · Build 12254862

Standard gamepads are automatically recognised
Simplified startup screen
Range and charge of shield is indicated with a circle around the player
New lifebar style
Cancels all bullets when hit
New sounds for combos
Better performance due to new Pixi.js version 7

