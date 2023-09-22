 Skip to content

Breaking Box update for 22 September 2023

"Breaking Box" is participating in the "Steam Curator Conference 2023" event!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to announce that we are participating in the "Steam Curator Conference 2023" organized by the Steam China platform!
During the "Steam Curator Conference 2023," Breaking Box will be available at a 30% discount.
As it coincides with Multiplayer Game Week, the discount will be available until October 6th.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1077510/

We welcome everyone to invite their friends to play Breaking Box together!

Recent Important Updates:

  • Added Observer Mode, allowing players to observe ongoing games in the room list and choose whether to join after the game ends.
  • Added 21 new official multiplayer maps, including variety shows 10-19 and cooperative challenges 01-11, supporting 2-8 players.
  • Fixed the issue of inconsistent synchronization of jump snap positions during online play.
  • In the "Always Upward" multiplayer mode, teammate height indicators have been added.

We wish you a pleasant gaming experience!

