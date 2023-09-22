 Skip to content

KatanaRama update for 22 September 2023

v1.00.05

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed getting hit mid-attack causes hitbox to stay active indefinitely
  • Fixed certain localization in tutorial showing japanese instead of english
  • Fixed loading screen rarely doesn't fade in into gameplay
  • Fixed credit music continues to play after returning into main menu too quickly
  • Score menu now runs faster
  • Improved skip prompt

