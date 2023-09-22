- Fixed getting hit mid-attack causes hitbox to stay active indefinitely
- Fixed certain localization in tutorial showing japanese instead of english
- Fixed loading screen rarely doesn't fade in into gameplay
- Fixed credit music continues to play after returning into main menu too quickly
- Score menu now runs faster
- Improved skip prompt
KatanaRama update for 22 September 2023
v1.00.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
