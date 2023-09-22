Temporary bug workaround patch

We have put out a temporary workaround to a bug that we strongly believe is in the Unity input system.

The way it manifests is that specific overlapping keyboard shortcuts are triggering at the wrong time. For example, we use "x" as the modifier to start a box selection, and we use "Ctrl-x" for the "cut" action. Due to the bug, performing a cut causes the selection tool to get stuck enabled.

Ironically, the feature that causes the issue is the switch in Unity's input system that was meant to prevent conflicts with overlapping key bindings.

This patch temporarily turns off that feature on Windows to give us a little time to make a proper fix. We've left it on for Mac users as there it is required to get the correct behavior for the standard Mac undo/redo shortcuts.

Back soon with more