【Reissue】1.4.25 & 1.4.24 & 1.4.23 Update Notes

Whoops! Forgot to release the update notes for the previous versions! Turns out it was me!

[table]

[tr]

[th]Update[/th]

[th]Details[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Game Optimization[/td]

[td]The initial module "All Things in One" can now be skipped directly.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where players couldn't play in the Will Space of the "All Things in One" module[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed the problem where players couldn't leave the gate of Biwang Amusement Park[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue with incorrect closing of clue interface[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed the problem where exploration dice interface displayed incorrect values.

September 14th Update[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

9月14日更新【1.4.24】

[table]

[tr]

[th]Update[/th]

[th]Details[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Game Optimization[/td]

[td]Basic attributes and skills information of characters now show their modifiers, excluding traits[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Game Optimization[/td]

[td]Added "Lucky Enhancement" feature during battles,

allowing characters to consume 7 Luck Points before each action to enhance their chances of success temporarily[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[tdFixed an issue where occasionally selection boxes for traits and experiences in character information interface could move outside visible lists[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes复[/td]

[td]Fixed related issues during Lady Shixin's battle[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Update[/th]

[th]Details[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed an issue where icons on clue interface might not display properly[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed abnormal triggering of achievement "Greed at My Fingertips"[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed abnormal triggering of achievement "Deception and Ambush"[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed freezing issue when obtaining certain spoils from battles[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bug Fixes[/td]

[td]Fixed missing save button during module settlement[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]