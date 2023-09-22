【Reissue】1.4.25 & 1.4.24 & 1.4.23 Update Notes

Whoops! Forgot to release the update notes for the previous versions! Turns out it was me!
September 22nd Update【1.4.25】
[table]
[tr]
[th]Update[/th]
[th]Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Game Optimization[/td]
[td]The initial module "All Things in One" can now be skipped directly.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where players couldn't play in the Will Space of the "All Things in One" module[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed the problem where players couldn't leave the gate of Biwang Amusement Park[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue with incorrect closing of clue interface[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed the problem where exploration dice interface displayed incorrect values.
September 14th Update[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
9月14日更新【1.4.24】
[table]
[tr]
[th]Update[/th]
[th]Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Game Optimization[/td]
[td]Basic attributes and skills information of characters now show their modifiers, excluding traits[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Game Optimization[/td]
[td]Added "Lucky Enhancement" feature during battles,
allowing characters to consume 7 Luck Points before each action to enhance their chances of success temporarily[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[tdFixed an issue where occasionally selection boxes for traits and experiences in character information interface could move outside visible lists
[/tr]
[tr]
Bug Fixes
[td]Fixed related issues during Lady Shixin's battle[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
September 5th Update
[table]
[tr]
[th]Update[/th]
[th]Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed an issue where icons on clue interface might not display properly[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed abnormal triggering of achievement "Greed at My Fingertips"[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed abnormal triggering of achievement "Deception and Ambush"[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed freezing issue when obtaining certain spoils from battles[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bug Fixes[/td]
[td]Fixed missing save button during module settlement[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
