Ravenswatch Patch note (Steam Deck issues) - Version 0.14.03

Greetings, Ravens!

We have pushed a patch oriented on Steam Deck fixes, but also the missing Spiderlings in Co-op! Check out the patch note down below for a detailed look at the changes:

:: Patch note - Version 0.14.03 ::

Fixed bugs

Spiders: Fixed a bug where some spiderlings were not visible to peers in multiplayer

Fixed a bug where some spiderlings were not visible to peers in multiplayer Steam Deck:

Fixed the Explosion/Attack indicators that were not displayed on Steam Deck

Fixed a crash when changing Chapter in multiplayer on Steam Deck

Currently investigated issues

Very long / Endless loading screen in Multiplayer

Desynch / Random disconnection issues

Can’t join with code / No code is showing

Possible crash when changing texture quality in the Settings menu

:: Early Access Roadmap ::

:: Fan arts ::

Thank you all for sharing your beautiful artwork!

By @RevealYourSins

By @Slinaro

By @Mil

Visit Passtech Games website: https://www.passtechgames.com

Follow the official Ravenswatch Twitter account: https://twitter.com/PlayRavenswatch

Follow Passtech Games on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PasstechGames

Join Ravenswatch’s subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/ravenswatch

Watch us on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/passtechgames

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/PasstechGames

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/passtechgames

- The Passtech Team 🍉