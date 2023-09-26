 Skip to content

Ravenswatch update for 26 September 2023

Ravenswatch Patch note (Steam Deck issues) - Version 0.14.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Ravens!

We have pushed a patch oriented on Steam Deck fixes, but also the missing Spiderlings in Co-op! Check out the patch note down below for a detailed look at the changes:

:: Patch note - Version 0.14.03 ::

Fixed bugs
  • Spiders: Fixed a bug where some spiderlings were not visible to peers in multiplayer
  • Steam Deck:
  • Fixed the Explosion/Attack indicators that were not displayed on Steam Deck
  • Fixed a crash when changing Chapter in multiplayer on Steam Deck
Currently investigated issues
  • Very long / Endless loading screen in Multiplayer
  • Desynch / Random disconnection issues
  • Can’t join with code / No code is showing
  • Possible crash when changing texture quality in the Settings menu

:: Early Access Roadmap ::

:: Fan arts ::

Thank you all for sharing your beautiful artwork!

By @RevealYourSins

By @Slinaro

By @Mil

