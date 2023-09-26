Ravenswatch Patch note (Steam Deck issues) - Version 0.14.03

Greetings, Ravens!
We have pushed a patch oriented on Steam Deck fixes, but also the missing Spiderlings in Co-op! Check out the patch note down below for a detailed look at the changes:
:: Patch note - Version 0.14.03 ::
Fixed bugs
- Spiders: Fixed a bug where some spiderlings were not visible to peers in multiplayer
- Steam Deck:
- Fixed the Explosion/Attack indicators that were not displayed on Steam Deck
- Fixed a crash when changing Chapter in multiplayer on Steam Deck
Currently investigated issues
- Very long / Endless loading screen in Multiplayer
- Desynch / Random disconnection issues
- Can’t join with code / No code is showing
- Possible crash when changing texture quality in the Settings menu
:: Early Access Roadmap ::
:: Fan arts ::
Thank you all for sharing your beautiful artwork!
By @RevealYourSins
By @Slinaro
By @Mil
