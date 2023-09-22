Early Access Release v.029

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.029:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files. It's a little hit and miss - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.

UI:

🌊 EXIT WAVE INFORMATION: Added exit the wave information to the wave moves area within the Options & tips screens, along with relevant Controller buttons

FIXED: Japanese - Tutorials - Grabs. Debug text appear instead of controller icons

FIXED: World Surf Tour, after the user viewed Instant Replay returning to the pause menu and selecting Options, the Credits was active again

FIXED: Japanese > Character > Wetsuits > 2 Pieces > No Sleeved Wetsuit Top description sometimes will display in English with no description

FIXED: Japanese > Character > Service > Sponsor, displayed debug text for controller images

FIXED: Japanese > Options > "Vibration" text needed to be updated to Sony hardware standard term

ADDED: Added more tips text plus localization

FIXED: French > World Surf Tour > Aileens > leaderboard and backs out the description on the left panel contained debug text

FIXED: Portuguese > World Surf Tour > Round 2 featured a piece of debug text

FIXED: Japanese - World Surf Tour > Surf Management, highlighting the surfboard had the tooltips display "Trocar equipamento" (Portuguese) incorrectly

FIXED: Japanese Language - debug text displayed <spriteindex=1>, button image missing.

AUDIO:

FIXED: Trestles: the opening Round 1 audio commentary (Barton & Kaipo) was cut short

FIXED: Tutorial > PWC Lesson: stop voice repeating after 4th slide

FIXED: FREE SURF - Wind Type Tips via text and Audio help.

ADDED: 3 new tracks

FIXED: JAWS: Audio for A.I. at the end of round cutscene (Round 1) was cut short.

FIXED: PIPELINE: Audio for A.I. seems to be playing each time the A.I. enters air state

FIXED: Spanish/Japanese/Brazilian PWC riders: voice audio volume increased

CONTROL INPUT DETECTION:

FIXED: 🌊 CONTROL INPUT: Possible input conflict bug. Removed code causing possible input conflict

GRAPHICS:

FIXED: Tokyo – wind direction image for Tokyo during the opening cutscene

FIXED: Annesley surfboards problem with it’s texture when the user selects a D-pad. The board was coloured black

ADDED: fireworks to Tokyo cutscene

ADDED: Updated pump movie for the Tutorial pump lesson

GAMEPLAY:

ADDED: PWC: Code to ensure that the A.I.’s PWC’s park at the buoys (at all levels) consistently after dropping off the player

FIXED: Move all A.I. to closer to the players start positon at the beginning of a heat

FIXED: Fix A.I scoring in Shack Attack at Pipeline

FIXED: Occasionally as the user gets deeper into the game, the A.I. would stop scoring. Fixed logic

FIXED: User spamming 'A' button on XSX / 'X' button on PS5 for the coin toss would break the cutscene

FIXED: Fix the A.I. fast paddle

FIXED: Improving the A.I. positioning at the takeoff points

FIXED: Improving the A.I. take offs facing forward (down the wave)

ADDED: More aggression to the A.I. when they don’t have priority

🌊 FIXED: Improve scoring in the barrel: tube points to be tweaked to lower the tallies across the board for tube combos

🌊 FIXED: Improve scoring in the barrel: tube points to be tweaked to lower the tallies across the board for tube combos FIXED: Single Session edge case: User got on PWC and got hit by wave at same time causing the respawn of user being stuck on the spot

ADDED: Code to lock Challenge Mode access until minimum tasks are achieved

ANIMATION:

FIXED: TOW-IN: The very first time the animation plays (just when the player releases to ride the wave) there is a large jump/ pop in the animation frame

FIXED: TOW-IN: When the user swaps from natural to goofy (or vice versa) in the character creator and the model is loaded into the level the leg IK broke

FIXED: Nuclear Grab animation on the frontside didn't trigger consistently (R2 on the PS5 controller)

FIXED: Animation delay issue with landing from height

LOADING:

FIXED: IN GAME LEADERBOARD LAG: fixed the lag coming back out of the Leaderboard menu

LEADERBOARD:

FIXED: Global Leaderboards > World Tour > Manly. Removed Manly from the World Tour table

FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Optimize Data upload / download as we will be now uploading and downloading larger chunks of data

FIXED: GHOST SYSTEM: Automatic cleanup of files on the server side and removal of test data

FIXED: LEADERBOARD LEGENDS (XBOX): Identify and fix crash

FIXED: LEADERBOARD LEGENDS (XBOX): Fix non intrusive pop not clearing

FIXED: LEADERBOARD LEGENDS (XBOX): Fix upload failing if the user moves away from the scene

FIXED: LEADERBOARD LEGENDS (XBOX): Upload speed optimize

ADDED: New server

FIXED: A bug where player could exit the scene by summoning the pwc at the absolute edge of the boundary in Leaderboard Legends

FIXED: Uploading the score display overlap of text once the upload reached 100%

FIXED: Leaderboard Legends issue displaying incorrect surfer image

FIXED: Global Leaderboard table: localized time of score column

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

Animation & physics rotation issues with mainly top and lip moves post tow-in release (PC)

Language localisation & UI cleanup (ongoing)

🌊 Research adding more variety in the waves in the same heat or even in freesurfing (longer term)

🌊 Research extending the heat time (longer term)

🌊 Research adding A.I. to Freesurf along with PWC gameplay considerations (longer term)

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.