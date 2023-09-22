V1.0.19 Update

New

add new character Stella - Elf Ranger.She has 3 weapons to select.

new mechanism Penetration Dmg ，it can increase the dmg of the skill that belong to Penetration Synergy.

new mechanism Power Shot，when you using a skill that has the penetration property，if one bullet penetrates several enemy，each enemy you penetrates will make the next enemy suffer X% more damage.

new artifact Quiver of Wind-Runner. It is the ultimate artifact of penetration synergy. It can be found in the stores or in the chest.

add new random property Penetration Dmg

Lobby interface art replacement

Adjustment

The limit number of tire 1 artifact reduce from 10 to 5

The limit number of tire 2 artifact reduce from 5 to 3

The limit number of tire 3 artifact reduce from 2 to 1

Change the background of the main city.

Change some artifact's property

Increase the droprate of Healing Potion

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "