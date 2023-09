Share · View all patches · Build 12254291 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 07:52:13 UTC by Wendy

V0.2

[NEW]

-Added New Weapon: Rifle.

-Added new Players Model to both teams.

-Added New anti-cheat systems.

[FIXED]

-Fixed Duals skins displaying.

-Fixed inbalance in teams while joining to the game.

-Changing your team is now possible in specified cases.

[CHANGED]

-Increase footsteps sfx by 90%.

-and much much more...

[REMOVED]

-Inactive weapons are not accessible from anywhere.