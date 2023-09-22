 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 22 September 2023

Regular Update Patch Note — 0.7.2.1047 (b12254178)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new regular update [0.7.2.1047 (b12254178)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Day-Night cycle to the settings

Updated

  • Tradition ready notification
  • Conflict Action Menu
  • Drive a Point ability preview in Social Conflict
  • Castle Safety production clarified to Safety Points production

Fixed

  • Impossible to pillage building with army
  • Particle culling in the map
  • Army after war
  • Empty list of my house members in appeal for diplomacy and trade
  • Resource requirements are too high
  • Village Market event decreases horses instead of increasing them
  • Ascetic Workers cap happiness to the right level

Known Issues

  • Day-Night cycle setting does not work from Main Menu, but it works from Game Menu
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

Changed files in this update

