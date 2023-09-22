Regular Update Patch Note — 0.7.2.1047 (b12254178)

A new regular update [0.7.2.1047 (b12254178)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Day-Night cycle to the settings
Updated
- Tradition ready notification
- Conflict Action Menu
- Drive a Point ability preview in Social Conflict
- Castle Safety production clarified to Safety Points production
Fixed
- Impossible to pillage building with army
- Particle culling in the map
- Army after war
- Empty list of my house members in appeal for diplomacy and trade
- Resource requirements are too high
- Village Market event decreases horses instead of increasing them
- Ascetic Workers cap happiness to the right level
Known Issues
- Day-Night cycle setting does not work from Main Menu, but it works from Game Menu
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update