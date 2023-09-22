Tournament Final Rule Change Notice

Dear Ballers,
We would like to express our sincere apology regarding changing of final rule for our Championship Tournament.
We found a severe issue regarding applying the Ranked Mode system to our Championship Tournament mode.
We try our best to provide as same conditions as our previous plan.
[Previous]
-Ranked Mode, Best of 3
[Now]
-3vs3 Single Round, Best of 3
-Single Round will follow normal 3vs3 mode
-Single Round will be 2 min for each round
-You can use timeout for each round
We would like to ask your kind consideration regarding this change. Please note that N to 4 (main round) rule of normal 3vs3 mode, a single win, will not be changed.
We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your continued support.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
