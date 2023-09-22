 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 22 September 2023

Tournament Final Rule Change Notice

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Ballers,

We would like to express our sincere apology regarding changing of final rule for our Championship Tournament.

We found a severe issue regarding applying the Ranked Mode system to our Championship Tournament mode.

We try our best to provide as same conditions as our previous plan.

[Previous]
-Ranked Mode, Best of 3

[Now]
-3vs3 Single Round, Best of 3
-Single Round will follow normal 3vs3 mode
-Single Round will be 2 min for each round
-You can use timeout for each round

We would like to ask your kind consideration regarding this change. Please note that N to 4 (main round) rule of normal 3vs3 mode, a single win, will not be changed.

We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your continued support.

- 3on3 Freestyle Team

