Hot And Lovely ：Uniform update for 22 September 2023

Hot And Lovely: Uniform is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12254129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2533950/Hot_And_Lovely_Uniform/

The long-awaited two-dimensional project is here!

What is naturally indispensable during the journey are the beautiful scenery, interesting culture and the various personalities of passers-by you meet during the journey...
Players need to be alchemists and persist in completing this adventure, but this journey is not that heavy~
Taste various delicacies, help others, overcome difficulties, and strive to become a more mature, kind, and excellent alchemist!

