Forgive Me Father 2 Launches Into Early Access!

Greetings, cultists,

The time has finally come, madness is taking over and Forgive Me Father 2 is available in Early Access! As the Priest from the first installment, fight your way through the first ten levels in this Lovecraftian, comic-like retro FPS, more will come in Early Access Content Updates!

Throughout the Early Access period, regular updates are planned to greatly increase the amount of levels, weapons and content, alongside bug fixes and updates from community-based feedback, while the full game is planned to launch in late 2024.

If you buy the game during the first week since launch, you will get a special 15% launch discount! And if you want to save even more money, Forgive Me Father 2 is a part of the Franchise Bundle along with its older brother. Whether you own the first game and just want to complete your set with an extra discount, or get both games at the same time - this is the way!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35903/

To get all the updates first-hand, join Forgive Me Father's official Discord server and follow Fulqrum Publishing on their social media accounts.

There is also a really easy way of supporting Forgive Me Father 2. If you like the game, write a review of it here on Steam, it really helps!

And if you're still hesitating with the purchase, check out this epic gameplay video made by Alpha Beta Gamer! Is there someone else who should play the game on their channel? Let them know!

Alpha Beta Gamer's video about Forgive Me Father 2

