Small Update
OS Language autodetect on first startup
Proper version listed in game
Gallery available immediately, no longer unlocked
Default keys adjusted
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small Update
OS Language autodetect on first startup
Proper version listed in game
Gallery available immediately, no longer unlocked
Default keys adjusted
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update