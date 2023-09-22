 Skip to content

Journey Into Darkness update for 22 September 2023

Online features have been changed to use the Steam network

Build 12254065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Based on player feedback, considering the stability of the network, the online function has been changed to use the Steam network.
2.Fix some bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2160191
