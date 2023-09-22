Patchnotes V3.03

Game:

The info of battle companions now shows exactly whether the animal is hungry and / or injured.

When feeding with normal animal food, the injured animal is not healed, but is no longer hungry afterwards and will be able to heal itself in the following day. Hungry animals do not heal themselves and will starve to death if deprived of food for a long time.

Wolf and lion now have more armour and more life essence. They also deal more damage. In battle mode in the caves, they also regenerate their life essence very slowly.

During a plague of voles or locusts, more positions where voles or locusts can appear have been added. The number of voles and grasshoppers has also been increased.