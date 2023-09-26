Ver 3.2.100 Encounter Across Time Layers "Dream Weaver" Dunarith

New Encounters

Character Encounter

The app must be updated to version 3.2.100.

Astral Archive

・Main Story Part 1.5

Added 5 Tomes related to Main Story Part 1.5

・Allies

These Tomes are related to character events such as Chance Encounters and Awakenings.

Powerful bosses will appear on Challenge difficulty in Tomes related to allies.

*Astral Tomes' unlock conditions can be checked from the Astral Archive page.

Encounters

・Encounter Across Time Layers "Dream Weaver" Dunarith... a new Parallel Time Layer Ally is available.

・Fateful Encounter "Dream Weaver" Dunarith is available (Paid, 3 times max)

・Fateful Encounter Parallel Time Layer Series is available (Paid, 2 times max)

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table][tr][th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Dream Weaver Dunarith[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Crimson Reaper Ilulu[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Beautiful Stranger Shannon[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Vermillion Whip Hozuki[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Moonlight Flower Hismena[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Noble Blossom Tsukiha[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Jet Tactician Shion[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Red Clad Flam.[/td][/tr][/table]

・Encounter The Ways We Walked Round 3 is available (2 times max)

Only characters whose character quests were added to the Replay Story feature in Round 3 are encounterable as 5★ classes.

You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table][tr][th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Shion[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Shion Another Style (Sunrise)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Shigure[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Shigure Another Style (Susanoo)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Myunfa[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Myunfa Another Style (Tea Maiden)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Yuna[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Yuna Another Style (Aqua Goddess)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Ewan[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Ewan Another Style (Curse Seeker)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Hozuki[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Hozuki Another Style (Silken Wisp)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Nikeh Another Style (Yasomagatsuhi)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Akane Another Style (Mikahayahi)[/td][/tr][/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Parallel Time Layer Ally "Dream Weaver" Dunarith

・Dream Weaver Dunarith's character quests added.

You can play "Dream Weaver" Dunarith's first quest even if you have not encountered him.

*The following quest requires you to have encountered "Dream Weaver" Dunarith.



Starting Area: Unigan Tavern

Chapter 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

The app must be updated to version 3.2.100.

Added Round 3 of character quests to the Replay Story feature

[table][tr][th]▼Characters Added in Round 3[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Shion[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Akane[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Shigure[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Azami[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Yuna[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Komachi[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Nikeh[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Hozuki[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Myunfa[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Bivette[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Ewan[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Zilva[/td][/tr][/table]

The stories must be cleared first to replay them.

We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Identified Issues

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –10/5(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 3.2.100.

・When using certain skills with an additional effect while Lunatic is active, if Lunatic is dispelled during the turn, the additional effects may still activate.

Fixed Issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small issues.