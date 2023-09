Share · View all patches · Build 12253953 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Ballers,

Please download the latest patch to fix the following issue:

-Fixed the issue of unresponsive upper right-corner menus for newly created accounts

To avoid any unexpected issues, please always download the most recent patch.

For Xbox users: The patch is expected to be available on 9/22 around 18:00 PDT.

Thank you for your continued support!

- 3on3 Freestyle Team