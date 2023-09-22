9/22 Client update (9/21 22:27 PDT)

Hello from the VEILED EXPERTS Team!
We had a small update to fix bugs and ensure stable service.
Patch schedule
- PDT 9/21 21:27
- KST 9/22 14:27
Patch details
-
Found an error that caused the accumulated tokens display in the event progress to show 0 every time players access it, has been identified and this confusing display will be removed after the update.
-
Players can check the number of tokens earned in the event progress.
-
The plan to fix the error is scheduled through the regular maintenance on next Thursday, October 12th, so that it can be displayed normally.
Please log out and exit the game before the update to maintain a pleasant game environment.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update