v.105195: Patch notes

CODE FIXES:
- Fixed a crash that occurred on Ryzen processors
- Fixed a rare bug that did not display any units in some replays
DATA FIXES:
- fixed L22 gun (Centaur IV + CS Churchill & Cromwell)'s ammunition's supply cost, on par with its caliber. Hence increased.
- fixed ECLAIREURS-SKIEURS' number of weapons carried & displayed (two bugs at once!)
- fixed PZ.GRENADIER '41 (PzB)'s number of weapons carried
- fixed (American) AB JEEP COMMANDER's driver into an American one
- fixed D-CA ODDZIAŁU KARNEGO's availability from 2/4/8 to 3/6/9 on par with similar Soviet SHTRAF. KOMROTI
- fixed (American) AB PARAS's vet curve on par with British ones
- fixed HELLCAT F MK.II (AT rockets)'s speed on par with HELLCAT I one
- fixed SS-REIT.-AUFKLÄRER & STURMFÜHRER's MP-44 not having M&S trait
- fixed SHKODA S-35 KOM.'s missing Radio ... and Leader trait (despite being displayed as icons)
- increased the speed of several light infantry units which had been forgotten in the previous patch
FALLSCHIRMJÄGER REWORK:
- changed FS-JÄGER's MG-34 with MG-42 + unit renamed FS-JÄGER (FG-42) + price decreased from 40 to 35
- created a new FS-JÄGER (MG-34) squad with MG-34 but without FG-42
- created a new FS-JÄGER (ZF) squad with scoped Kar.98
- created a new FS-JÄGER squad.
- (1FJ) replaced 1 card of FS-JÄGER (FG-42) with 1 of FS-JÄGER (ZF)
- (1FJ) added one card (A/B) of s.FH 404 149mm
- (1FJ) added SDKFZ. 3 MAULTIER to the division
- (3FJ) replaced 6 cards of FS-JÄGER (FG-42) with 4 of FS-JÄGER (ZF) & 2 of FS-JÄGER (MG-34). That leaves only 2 of the current FS-JÄGER (FG-42), representing the rariry of that weapon.
- (3FJ) added 2 cards FS-JÄGER, vet-locked at 0 and from phase B only, representing the green 5. FJD recruits used to reinforce the division over the course of the battle of Normandy
- (3FJ) removed all cards of LW-JÄGER & LW-FÜHRER. Passed on to 21. Panzer
- (3FJ) added two cards of MAULTIER VIELFACHWERFER
- (4FJ) replaced all 6 cards of FS-JÄGER (FG-42) with 2 of FS-JÄGER (ZF) and 4 of FS-JÄGER (MG-34). The division had no FG-42 IRL.
21. PANZER REWORK:
Be aware, some of those changes will affect your current deck, make sure to check it and replace empty slots before using 21. Panzer ingame.
- SDKFZ. 135/1 re-roled as direct fire support gun and moved to SUPP tab
- created a new LORRAINE(f) 150mm SPG, identical to former SDKFZ. 135/1, replacing it in the SPG role
- removed GRILLE from division (replaced with SDKFZ. 135/1)
- changed KÖNIGSTIGER's availability, from 4 cards of 1/2/- to 1 of -/2/4
- added TIGER E to the division, with two cards of -/4/6
- increased PAK 43's number of cards from 2 to 4
- increased REIHENWERFER's number of cards from 1 to 2
- increased U304 FLAK's number of cards from 1 to 2
- added 2 cards LW-JÄGER & 1 card of LW-FÜHRER, vet-locked at 0 and from phase B only, representing the disbanded 16. LwFD personnel used to reinforce the division over the course of the battle of Normandy + increased number of available DMA transports to accomodate them
1. PANCERNA REWORK:
- created and added one card of REKRUCI in B/C, representing Polish POWs and French miners of Polish origins joining the division over the course of the campaign
- added one card of A-only STAGHOUND
- decreased ACHILLES IIc' number of cards from 4 to 2
- added one card of WOLVERINE
ALLIES:
- increased (American) AB SCOUTS' price from 20 to 25
- changed FORCEMEN (BAR)'s base availability from 6/12/18 to 5/10/15
- changed CRUSADER AA MK.1's base availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9
- changed CENTAUR IV's availability from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6 + price increased from 70 to 75
- decreased (all nations) M7 PRIEST's price from 105 to 90
- decreased LAGG 3-4 (with AT rockets) from 100 to 90
- decreased KV-8's price from 45 to 35
- decreased L3/35 LANCIAFIAMME's price from 20 to 15
- (9GCav) merged the two 1/2/4 cards of LAGG 3-4 (AT rockets) into one of 2/4/6
AXIS:
- changed PUPPCHEN's base availability from 6/12/- to 4/8/(12)
- decreased PZ.VERNICHTUNGS.' price from 30 to 25
- decreased PANZERJÄGER's price from 30 to 25
- decreased FLAMMPANZER III's price from 30 to 15
- decreased SDKFZ. 251/16's price from 25 to 20
- added S307(f) PAK 40 some HE rounds + decreased price from 40 to 35
- decreased WESPE's price from 80 to 75
- decreased NIMROD's AP round's accuracy from 45 to 40%
- increased NIMROD (no HEAT variant)'s price from 90 to 95
- decreased (both) TANKINTORJUNTA's price from 30 to 25
- (5SS) increased PAK 40 75mm's number of cards from 1 to 3
- (Hart) moved one (unused) 3pt slot from AA to ART
- (16Pz) moved one (unused) 3pt slot from AA to INF
- (116Pz) add one card of JU-88 (4x250kg)
- (116Pz) add one card of JU-88 (28x50kg)
- (715ID) replaced SDKFZ. 135/1 with new LORRAINE(f) 150mm (see "21. Panzer rework" above) in the exact same role. It needs to be reaffected to the deck though.
Changed files in this update