v.105195: Patch notes

CODE FIXES:

Fixed a crash that occurred on Ryzen processors

Fixed a rare bug that did not display any units in some replays

DATA FIXES:

fixed L22 gun (Centaur IV + CS Churchill & Cromwell)'s ammunition's supply cost, on par with its caliber. Hence increased.

fixed ECLAIREURS-SKIEURS' number of weapons carried & displayed (two bugs at once!)

fixed PZ.GRENADIER '41 (PzB)'s number of weapons carried

fixed (American) AB JEEP COMMANDER's driver into an American one

fixed D-CA ODDZIAŁU KARNEGO's availability from 2/4/8 to 3/6/9 on par with similar Soviet SHTRAF. KOMROTI

fixed (American) AB PARAS's vet curve on par with British ones

fixed HELLCAT F MK.II (AT rockets)'s speed on par with HELLCAT I one

fixed SS-REIT.-AUFKLÄRER & STURMFÜHRER's MP-44 not having M&S trait

fixed SHKODA S-35 KOM.'s missing Radio ... and Leader trait (despite being displayed as icons)

increased the speed of several light infantry units which had been forgotten in the previous patch

FALLSCHIRMJÄGER REWORK:

changed FS-JÄGER's MG-34 with MG-42 + unit renamed FS-JÄGER (FG-42) + price decreased from 40 to 35

created a new FS-JÄGER (MG-34) squad with MG-34 but without FG-42

created a new FS-JÄGER (ZF) squad with scoped Kar.98

created a new FS-JÄGER squad.

(1FJ) replaced 1 card of FS-JÄGER (FG-42) with 1 of FS-JÄGER (ZF)

(1FJ) added one card (A/B) of s.FH 404 149mm

(1FJ) added SDKFZ. 3 MAULTIER to the division

(3FJ) replaced 6 cards of FS-JÄGER (FG-42) with 4 of FS-JÄGER (ZF) & 2 of FS-JÄGER (MG-34). That leaves only 2 of the current FS-JÄGER (FG-42), representing the rariry of that weapon.

(3FJ) added 2 cards FS-JÄGER, vet-locked at 0 and from phase B only, representing the green 5. FJD recruits used to reinforce the division over the course of the battle of Normandy

(3FJ) removed all cards of LW-JÄGER & LW-FÜHRER. Passed on to 21. Panzer

(3FJ) added two cards of MAULTIER VIELFACHWERFER

(4FJ) replaced all 6 cards of FS-JÄGER (FG-42) with 2 of FS-JÄGER (ZF) and 4 of FS-JÄGER (MG-34). The division had no FG-42 IRL.

21. PANZER REWORK:

Be aware, some of those changes will affect your current deck, make sure to check it and replace empty slots before using 21. Panzer ingame.

SDKFZ. 135/1 re-roled as direct fire support gun and moved to SUPP tab

created a new LORRAINE(f) 150mm SPG, identical to former SDKFZ. 135/1, replacing it in the SPG role

SPG, identical to former SDKFZ. 135/1, replacing it in the SPG role removed GRILLE from division (replaced with SDKFZ. 135/1)

changed KÖNIGSTIGER's availability, from 4 cards of 1/2/- to 1 of -/2/4

added TIGER E to the division, with two cards of -/4/6

increased PAK 43's number of cards from 2 to 4

increased REIHENWERFER's number of cards from 1 to 2

increased U304 FLAK's number of cards from 1 to 2

added 2 cards LW-JÄGER & 1 card of LW-FÜHRER, vet-locked at 0 and from phase B only, representing the disbanded 16. LwFD personnel used to reinforce the division over the course of the battle of Normandy + increased number of available DMA transports to accomodate them

1. PANCERNA REWORK:

created and added one card of REKRUCI in B/C, representing Polish POWs and French miners of Polish origins joining the division over the course of the campaign

added one card of A-only STAGHOUND

decreased ACHILLES IIc' number of cards from 4 to 2

added one card of WOLVERINE

ALLIES:

increased (American) AB SCOUTS' price from 20 to 25

changed FORCEMEN (BAR)'s base availability from 6/12/18 to 5/10/15

changed CRUSADER AA MK.1's base availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9

changed CENTAUR IV's availability from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6 + price increased from 70 to 75

decreased (all nations) M7 PRIEST's price from 105 to 90

decreased LAGG 3-4 (with AT rockets) from 100 to 90

decreased KV-8's price from 45 to 35

decreased L3/35 LANCIAFIAMME's price from 20 to 15

(9GCav) merged the two 1/2/4 cards of LAGG 3-4 (AT rockets) into one of 2/4/6

AXIS: