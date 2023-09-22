0.24 - SAH-46 Chicane Release

Changelog:
Content
• SAH-46 Chicane stealth attack helicopter
• AGR-18 Lynchpin guided rockets, available for Chicane and Cricket
• 1.5kt nuclear bomb, available for Compass, Revoker and Darkreach
• New mission: "Infiltration" featuring the SAH-46 Chicane
• Helipad structure
Features
• Added ability for hosts to kick players from their game
• Improved ground unit awareness of nearby friendlies to avoid friendly fire (WIP)
• Increased weighting of cursor distance when selecting targets on HUD
• Improved reliability of Boltstrike missiles and interception rate against bombs
• Bombing coundown timer made more accurate for lofting trajectories
• Removed 500kg bombs loadout option from Cricket
• Added waterline HUD marker for all aircraft
• Compass nose landing gear strengthened
• Added level of detail meshes for Compass
Bugfixes:
• Fixed default nuclear loadouts persisting to missions with nuclear weapons not authorized
• Fixed players able to fire weapons after being killed
• Fixed nuclear cruise missiles detonating on ground if stalled
• Fixed window not maximizing when fullscreen selected from graphics settings
• Fixed airbase selection not working if mission failure/success screen shown in current play session
• Fixed repaired buildings not having their hitpoints restored
• Improvements to multiplayer security to make exploits more difficult
Visuals
• Improved visuals for high altitude nuclear explosions and mushroom clouds on uneven terrain
• Improved visuals for craters and scorch marks
• Improved visuals for cannon shell explosions
• Improved visuals for RAM-45 missile, IRM-S1 launcher
• Nuclear and thermobaric explosions now remove trees in their vicinity
Changed files in this update