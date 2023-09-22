0.24 - SAH-46 Chicane Release

Changelog:

Content

• SAH-46 Chicane stealth attack helicopter

• AGR-18 Lynchpin guided rockets, available for Chicane and Cricket

• 1.5kt nuclear bomb, available for Compass, Revoker and Darkreach

• New mission: "Infiltration" featuring the SAH-46 Chicane

• Helipad structure

Features

• Added ability for hosts to kick players from their game

• Improved ground unit awareness of nearby friendlies to avoid friendly fire (WIP)

• Increased weighting of cursor distance when selecting targets on HUD

• Improved reliability of Boltstrike missiles and interception rate against bombs

• Bombing coundown timer made more accurate for lofting trajectories

• Removed 500kg bombs loadout option from Cricket

• Added waterline HUD marker for all aircraft

• Compass nose landing gear strengthened

• Added level of detail meshes for Compass

Bugfixes:

• Fixed default nuclear loadouts persisting to missions with nuclear weapons not authorized

• Fixed players able to fire weapons after being killed

• Fixed nuclear cruise missiles detonating on ground if stalled

• Fixed window not maximizing when fullscreen selected from graphics settings

• Fixed airbase selection not working if mission failure/success screen shown in current play session

• Fixed repaired buildings not having their hitpoints restored

• Improvements to multiplayer security to make exploits more difficult

Visuals

• Improved visuals for high altitude nuclear explosions and mushroom clouds on uneven terrain

• Improved visuals for craters and scorch marks

• Improved visuals for cannon shell explosions

• Improved visuals for RAM-45 missile, IRM-S1 launcher

• Nuclear and thermobaric explosions now remove trees in their vicinity