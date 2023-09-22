Power canisters have sustained area of effect
Thrown power canister also affect projectiles
Enemy projectiles can be targeted by guns (player only)
Bases can now spawn an infinite amount of drones from surrounding vaults
Drones can no longer be targeted (only their cargo)
Bases now use canisters to visualize/restore health
Canister impact no longer disables player units
Booster targets are now fixed to a launch pad near the base and can launch omni-directionally
Boosters can quickly send newly created player/AI units to a forward position
Fixed player being able to reach and destroy enemy base in missions 3 and 5
Improved camera/vehicle/projectile target tracking
Removed lock on when firing weapons (player has to keep focus on enemy units when firing basic guns)
Added particle effect to beams that hit terrain (as opposed to hitting a unit)
Platform concurrent building fix (would only build one unit at a time)
Added a light to bugs to make them easier to spot
Added visualization for bug melee attacks
Simplified keycard collecting process in mission 3
Fixed not being able to build units when camera has focus on base
Fixed turret initial state (would face upward)
Drops (gears/canisters) out-of-bounds fix (would never expire)
Removed booster impact effect from previous update
Prototypers update for 22 September 2023
Update 9/22/2023
Power canisters have sustained area of effect
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update