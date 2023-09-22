Update 9/22/2023

Power canisters have sustained area of effect

Thrown power canister also affect projectiles

Enemy projectiles can be targeted by guns (player only)

Bases can now spawn an infinite amount of drones from surrounding vaults

Drones can no longer be targeted (only their cargo)

Bases now use canisters to visualize/restore health

Canister impact no longer disables player units

Booster targets are now fixed to a launch pad near the base and can launch omni-directionally

Boosters can quickly send newly created player/AI units to a forward position

Fixed player being able to reach and destroy enemy base in missions 3 and 5

Improved camera/vehicle/projectile target tracking

Removed lock on when firing weapons (player has to keep focus on enemy units when firing basic guns)

Added particle effect to beams that hit terrain (as opposed to hitting a unit)

Platform concurrent building fix (would only build one unit at a time)

Added a light to bugs to make them easier to spot

Added visualization for bug melee attacks

Simplified keycard collecting process in mission 3

Fixed not being able to build units when camera has focus on base

Fixed turret initial state (would face upward)

Drops (gears/canisters) out-of-bounds fix (would never expire)

Removed booster impact effect from previous update