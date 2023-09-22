Version 1.28 patch notes

Very sorry, there was a huge game breaking bug with grass overriding objects.

This patch fixes that.

If you have just started a game on 1.27, it would probably be advised to restart your game.

Very sorry for the huge blunder. This is a learning experience for me and I will do my best not to repeat it.

Bugs

Grass no longer destroys objects

Player doesn’t not walk through all terrain after exiting penguin post

Holding cancel during cutscene may cause error in pickup script

Known Issues: