Version 1.28 patch notes

Very sorry, there was a huge game breaking bug with grass overriding objects.
This patch fixes that.
If you have just started a game on 1.27, it would probably be advised to restart your game.
Very sorry for the huge blunder. This is a learning experience for me and I will do my best not to repeat it.
Bugs
- Grass no longer destroys objects
- Player doesn’t not walk through all terrain after exiting penguin post
- Holding cancel during cutscene may cause error in pickup script
Known Issues:
- NPC’s can be pushed around during festivals
- Health bar not correctly updating length when equipping item or eating card that alters HP stats
- Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce - please report if you can and know any reproducible steps to do so
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
Changed files in this update