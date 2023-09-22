 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Version 1.28 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12253498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Very sorry, there was a huge game breaking bug with grass overriding objects.
This patch fixes that.

If you have just started a game on 1.27, it would probably be advised to restart your game.
Very sorry for the huge blunder. This is a learning experience for me and I will do my best not to repeat it.

Bugs

  • Grass no longer destroys objects
  • Player doesn’t not walk through all terrain after exiting penguin post
  • Holding cancel during cutscene may cause error in pickup script

Known Issues:

  • NPC’s can be pushed around during festivals
  • Health bar not correctly updating length when equipping item or eating card that alters HP stats
  • Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce - please report if you can and know any reproducible steps to do so
  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2603341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link