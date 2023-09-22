 Skip to content

Costume Party update for 22 September 2023

Moneyshot poses animation fixes

Costume Party update for 22 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've noticed that some moneyshot animation poses were totally busted, due to recent changes.
This update fixes that issue , all poses should work now.
Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Costume Party Content Depot 1648301
  • Loading history…
data Depot 1648302
  • Loading history…
