We've noticed that some moneyshot animation poses were totally busted, due to recent changes.
This update fixes that issue , all poses should work now.
Thanks.
Costume Party update for 22 September 2023
Moneyshot poses animation fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've noticed that some moneyshot animation poses were totally busted, due to recent changes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Costume Party Content Depot 1648301
- Loading history…
data Depot 1648302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update