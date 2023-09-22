 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 22 September 2023

Hotfix Update 1.0.36

22 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.0.36

🐞Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed random crash from Texture2D.SetPixels especially during battle
  • Fixed random crash from BaseAirship.Position that occurred throughout the overworld
  • Fixed random crash when closing Spoil-of-war

