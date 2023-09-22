Hotfix Update 1.0.36

Hotfix 1.0.36
🐞Bug Fixes:
- Fixed random crash from Texture2D.SetPixels especially during battle
- Fixed random crash from BaseAirship.Position that occurred throughout the overworld
- Fixed random crash when closing Spoil-of-war
