➕ Added: You can now play with every hero on every map! Yey =D
🔧 FIXED: Localization bugs (if you still have problems with localization please try to re-install Tricky Tracks via Steam so all cached localization-files are reset)
🔧 FIXED: Characters climbing a ladder now react properly to round-end and catch
🔧 FIXED: Minor bug fixes
Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 22 September 2023
Update - 0.3.83
Patchnotes via Steam Community
