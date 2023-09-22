 Skip to content

Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 22 September 2023

Update - 0.3.83

Build 12253395 · Last edited by Wendy

  • ➕ Added: You can now play with every hero on every map! Yey =D

  • 🔧 FIXED: Localization bugs (if you still have problems with localization please try to re-install Tricky Tracks via Steam so all cached localization-files are reset)

  • 🔧 FIXED: Characters climbing a ladder now react properly to round-end and catch

  • 🔧 FIXED: Minor bug fixes

