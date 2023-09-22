State of the Code: September 2023

Long overdue - we've got some things to share! The Summer Update pt 2
-
Development of the major Summer Update has now concluded
-
Beta branch release is playable now for those who want to get involved in playtesting & feedback
- Steam general release will be ready in a week or more - just for stability & balance
-
-
The major features of this update include:
-
Ability skill ranks, allowing you to rank up & change the affect of all playable combat abilities
- Monster migration (replacing the old Dungeon Cycle system) to introduce new & different enemy mobs to the dungeons
- 8 new wild enemy monsters; 4 Holstaur & 4 Wolf units will now appear in the Savannah on different weeks
-
-
If you would like to playtest the new update immediately you can join the beta branch by reading the pinned topic at the top of our Steam Forum
- This will help us rapidly shape this update for our general Steam release by solving issues & balancing new content appropriately
It's nearly the end of 2023! How is development progressing?
-
Roadmap progress is behind schedule
-
This latest update's major feature took longer than expected, especially when deliberating on combat balance
-
We have hired a 4th programmer to join our team in a fulltime capacity
- This will give us the best possible chance of staying on-target and with the full feature set laid out in the roadmap
-
We actually started some of the content for next update ahead of time
- See more below in 'what else are you working on?'
-
-
Will Cloud Meadow's development be affected by Unity licensing changes?
-
As we are quite far into development it would likely not be viable for us to change engines for Cloud Meadow
- The proposed runtime fees in addition to our ongoing Unity Pro licenses would approximately double (or more) our total license costs to Unity, for no benefit to us.
- However at the time of writing this, Unity have declared their intention to adjust the proposed policy changes again
What else are you working on? How about...
-
In addition to the new Holstaur & Wolf enemy units, we've also close to concluding several new sets of enemies for the dungeon;
- 3 new pirate units
- 4 new wild Lamia units
- 4 new wild Harpy units
-
We're preparing to begin work on introducing Kiram - the 10th & final recruitable NPC
-
Kiram's combat toolkit is getting a revision from the old playable prototypes
- We're setting up his introduction with a unique story sequence
- This will branch the end of the Poacher's story arc into beginning a new arc, setting up their shadowy benefactor & leading into the Forest dungeon
-
More work behind-the-scenes:
-
On the art side of the team...
-
Environment assets on the first zone & additional boss area for the Forest dungeon
- Concept art for sections of the second Forest zone, including new harvest nodes
- New expression portraits for dialogue characters!
-
-
The writing team has been busy finalising dialogue & cinematic scenes for the story Act II introduction, especially Kiram's introduction sequence
-
Progress is also being made on narrative sequences for the Forest dungeon
- New plans for written content to make Cloverton feel more alive are also in the works
-
-
Our animators have been progressing well in their many-months work on the new HD sex scenes
- Evan x Orchid loop section was completed quite recently
-
Animation improvements & finalisation work has been contributed to future upcoming combat units; demons, cyclops & others
If you have any questions we are always readily available in the following places:
- Introduce yourself, discuss the game or send bug reports directly under the eyes of developers - in our very own Discord [ https://discord.gg/cloudmeadow ]
- Drop in on our Livestream where Artists, animators & programmers work daily on Piczel [ https://piczel.tv/watch/Spurple ]
