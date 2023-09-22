 Skip to content

Cloud Meadow update for 22 September 2023

State of the Code: September 2023

Long overdue - we've got some things to share! The Summer Update pt 2

  • Development of the major Summer Update has now concluded

    • Beta branch release is playable now for those who want to get involved in playtesting & feedback

      • Steam general release will be ready in a week or more - just for stability & balance

  • The major features of this update include:

    • Ability skill ranks, allowing you to rank up & change the affect of all playable combat abilities

      • Monster migration (replacing the old Dungeon Cycle system) to introduce new & different enemy mobs to the dungeons
      • 8 new wild enemy monsters; 4 Holstaur & 4 Wolf units will now appear in the Savannah on different weeks

  • If you would like to playtest the new update immediately you can join the beta branch by reading the pinned topic at the top of our Steam Forum

    • This will help us rapidly shape this update for our general Steam release by solving issues & balancing new content appropriately


It's nearly the end of 2023! How is development progressing?

  • Roadmap progress is behind schedule

    • This latest update's major feature took longer than expected, especially when deliberating on combat balance

      • We have hired a 4th programmer to join our team in a fulltime capacity

        • This will give us the best possible chance of staying on-target and with the full feature set laid out in the roadmap

      • We actually started some of the content for next update ahead of time

        • See more below in 'what else are you working on?'


Will Cloud Meadow's development be affected by Unity licensing changes?

  • As we are quite far into development it would likely not be viable for us to change engines for Cloud Meadow

    • The proposed runtime fees in addition to our ongoing Unity Pro licenses would approximately double (or more) our total license costs to Unity, for no benefit to us.
    • However at the time of writing this, Unity have declared their intention to adjust the proposed policy changes again


What else are you working on? How about...

  • In addition to the new Holstaur & Wolf enemy units, we've also close to concluding several new sets of enemies for the dungeon;

    • 3 new pirate units
    • 4 new wild Lamia units
    • 4 new wild Harpy units

  • We're preparing to begin work on introducing Kiram - the 10th & final recruitable NPC

    • Kiram's combat toolkit is getting a revision from the old playable prototypes

      • We're setting up his introduction with a unique story sequence
      • This will branch the end of the Poacher's story arc into beginning a new arc, setting up their shadowy benefactor & leading into the Forest dungeon


More work behind-the-scenes:

  • On the art side of the team...

    • Environment assets on the first zone & additional boss area for the Forest dungeon

      • Concept art for sections of the second Forest zone, including new harvest nodes
      • New expression portraits for dialogue characters!

  • The writing team has been busy finalising dialogue & cinematic scenes for the story Act II introduction, especially Kiram's introduction sequence

    • Progress is also being made on narrative sequences for the Forest dungeon

      • New plans for written content to make Cloverton feel more alive are also in the works

  • Our animators have been progressing well in their many-months work on the new HD sex scenes

    • Evan x Orchid loop section was completed quite recently

  • Animation improvements & finalisation work has been contributed to future upcoming combat units; demons, cyclops & others

