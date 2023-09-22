Early Access Launch & Roadmap!

Hello Adventurers,

We are thrilled to announce the official early access release of Dungeon Dungeon!, and we want to express our deepest gratitude for your patience and support throughout the development journey. This is a significant milestone for us, and we couldn't have reached it without you.

Dungeon Dungeon! is entering the early access phase, and we are excited to embark on this journey with you. Early access provides an incredible opportunity for us to collaborate with our community of players to make the game the best it can be. Your feedback, ideas, and suggestions are invaluable to us, and we encourage you to share your thoughts on the Steam Forum. Together, we can shape the future of the game!



As we step into early access, we would like to provide you with a glimpse of what lies ahead. The early access period is projected to last for approximately 8 months, during which we plan to roll out a series of exciting updates and improvements. Our roadmap outlines the key milestones and updates that you can expect to see as the game evolves.

Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey, and we can't wait to see how Dungeon Dungeon! will grow with the community.

See you in the world of Dungeon Dungeon!!

Steam Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2114380/Dungeon_Dungeon/

Discord: https://discord.gg/xEQtNZFHb2

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DungeonNDungeon

Kamen Yamada