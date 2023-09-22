Weekly Update #9

Greetings Wardens, and all you newly instituted DEFENDERS. This weeks update is a _big _one for sure! The tower defense gamemode is rapidly coming into focus, with upgrades, limited energy, and two new levels designed specifically for it. All existing levels marked as story-mode tower defense (where you have to fight the FUNG rather than help it) are all retroactively made available for Tower Defense, so you can create your own levels and share them in the Discord and in the Steam Workshop, and try for some high scores!
Download the latest update and play now!
FUNG - Changelog:
- Add upgrades to towers in TD mode, with all new UI and animations
- Added tower visuals, no longer just circles and lines
- Add energy to TD mode, can be spent to buy and upgrade towers
- Energy can be picked up during waves
- Added Ion Cannons and Missile Silos (original missiles changed to Bombs)
- Added two new levels for Tower Defense: Facility and Planet
- Add SURVIVAL button to custom levels that support TD
- Fixed DELETE button in Custom Levels not working
- Lock reserved chapter names
- Improved readability of disabled buttons
Changed files in this update