Weekly Update #9

Greetings Wardens, and all you newly instituted DEFENDERS. This weeks update is a _big _one for sure! The tower defense gamemode is rapidly coming into focus, with upgrades, limited energy, and two new levels designed specifically for it. All existing levels marked as story-mode tower defense (where you have to fight the FUNG rather than help it) are all retroactively made available for Tower Defense, so you can create your own levels and share them in the Discord and in the Steam Workshop, and try for some high scores!

Download the latest update and play now!

FUNG - Changelog: