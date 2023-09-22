 Skip to content

Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 22 September 2023

Ver1.10 Update

Ver1.10 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Bug fix: Corrected the issue where the total STEP count was also including 'Preparation Map,' 'Return Map,' and 'Tutorial Map,' and made it not count them.
・Adjusted to assess "Base Gold Achievement" even when exchanging gems at the base.
・Fixed the HP turning red due to -10 damage from thorns; changed the condition from less than 10 to less than or equal to 10.
・Adjusted the cursor for using a torch to disappear when entering a map without using a torch in maps where darkness is displayed.

