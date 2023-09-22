TOTEMS UPDATE - 5 NEW CHARACTERS - 2 NEW GAME MODES

Hello fellow Puppeteers!

We at October Games have a deep affection for the asymmetrical horror game genre. For over a decade, we've nurtured a dream of creating an asymmetrical horror game, dedicating our spare time to this endeavor. Fueled by an unwavering passion for horror films and a resolute commitment to crafting a game we ourselves wished to play, we dove in with bright eyes and started creating.

Despite grappling with significant limitations, we take immense pride in our accomplishments. Our game, Horror Legends, stands as a testament to what can be achieved even without a budget. We feel a great sense of honor to have been given the opportunity by Full Moon Features to transform our 2014 Puppet Master Fan-Game into a reality. The official release of Puppet Master: The Game, marking our departure from the early access phase in the forthcoming months, is a moment of tremendous significance for us.

We sincerely hope that you and your friends will find enjoyment in the dedication, hard work, and heartfelt effort we have poured into this project effort that can only be compared to the blood, sweat, and tears we’ve shed. However, this release is only the beginning of our journey.

October Game Development Team

NEW PUPPET FACTION: TOTEMS

_The evil Sutekh is back, the big bad from Puppet Master 4 and 5 has made his way into Puppet Master: The game. Beware, he is not alone, he has brough his own terrifying troop of little minions that want to play with you!

Will you and the Puppets be enough to fight back the demonic forces from the underworld!?_

The Totem Faction is the brand new addition to Puppet Master: The Game. The Totems are now playable as brand new faction. You can swap them out with the puppets in any game mode, or fight against them in our two brand new game modes! There are 5 new characters each with their own playstyle and characteristics.

Totem Warrior

Totems are Sutekh's demonic avatars, punishing those who unearth their secrets and power. “Everyone must die… they must die!”

Claws

Maul your prey by using your primary attacks 3 hit combo or charge your secondary attack to pounce at your prey causing minor stun and damage.

Block

Press the [Ability1] button for 1 Second of invulnerability.

Bite

Press the [Ability2] button to bite an enemy dealing minor damage while recovering a minor amount of health.

Totem Ravager (New Character, created for Puppet Master: The Game)

A savage manifestation of a Totem, devoid of any fear of death, existing solely to unleash destruction. “Breathe, my child, and live to kill, my child.”

Blowdart

Press the [Ability1] button to shoot a poisonous dart into your prey causing 1 damage every second for 5 seconds.

Mephisto

One of Toulon's puppets falls under the influence of one of Sutekh’s Watchers, granting him the power of pyrokinesis to carry out their sinister commands. “Do it for the children.”

Crystal Ball

Use your mystic powers to shoot fire bolts at your prey. Lighting them on fire for 5 seconds.

Destruction Magic

Press the [Ability1] button to fire a large fireball that explodes after 2.4 seconds lighting everyone within range on fire and causing them to ragdoll.

HeadHunter (New Character, created for Puppet Master: The Game)

Sutekh harvests countless souls, including a skilled African hunter, occasionally using the hunter's eerie skills for elusive prey. “You will not escape my wrath!”

Eye of Sutekh

Press the [Ability1] to drop glyph that reveals nearby prey that's within its 20 meter range.

Spectral Cloak

Press the [Ability3] button to disappear. Drastically increase movement speed but you can no longer attack.

Totem Sutekh- Dominator Class

Sutekh, the evil ancient deity, reigns over chaos, disaster, and darkness, possessing the ancient secret magic of eternal life. “Those in the up-world must not discover our secrets.”

Claws

Maul your prey by using your primary attacks 3 hit combo or charge your secondary attack to pounce at your prey causing minor stun and damage.

Death Charge

Press the [Ability1] to aggressively charge at your prey causing minor damage while ragdolling them for a short amount of time.

Death Lighting

Press the [Ability2] to shoot a bolt of demonic energy at your prey causing moderate damage.

Demon Lord (Passive)

Sutekh's royal status prevents him from being knocked out by Pushes and Kicks.

TOTEMS SKINS

Totem Warrior

Default

Bloody

Alt

Bloody Alt

Totem Ravager

Default

Bloody

Minion

Mephisto

Default

Bloody

Pyromancer

Full Moon Toys - Exclusive (DLC)

Full Moon Toys - Death (DLC)

Full Moon Toys - Crystal (DLC)

HeadHunter

Default

Bloody

Reaper

Totem Sutekh

Default

Bloody

Full Moon Toys - Exclusive (DLC)

Full Moon Toys - Evil Spirit

Full Moon Toys - Evil Glow

Weapon Skins

Totem Warrior

Default

Damage

Bloody

Chrome

Gold

Totem Ravager

Default

Dirty

Bloody

Chrome

Gold

Mephisto

Default

Damage

Bloody

Chrome

Gold

HeadHunter

Default

Rust

Bloody

Chrome

Gold

Totem Sutekh

Default

Damage

Bloody

Chrome

Gold

NEW PERKS

Ankh Symbol: increases Health

Demonic Lifeforce: Allows health to regen 1 health every 1 second

Hare Symbol : Decreases jump charge time

Haste: increases running speed

Head Butt: Decreases melee ability cooldowns

PilarDjed: Decreases time in ragdoll

Savage: Increases damage from melee attacks

Shrunkenhead: increases invisibility movement speed

NEW GAME MODE: PUPPET MASTER

The Puppet Master Game Mode is a mode where One Defending Puppet Faction has to protect a single Human player from an Attacking Puppet Faction.

The Human must complete an objective to escape and win.

The Defending Puppet Faction wins if the Human Player escapes.

The Attacking Puppet Faction wins when the Human Player is killed.

Human Objective

Sutekh's dark energy is obstructing the elevator that needs to be dispelled for escape.

One Idol will spawn on the map at a time, each emitting a dark energy. The Human Player must stand near this Idol to deplete its power while fighting off attacking puppets.

Once the Idol’s power has been depleted, it will spawn another Idol in a random location.

The human must do this 3 times (depending on game lobby settings) to lift the barrier from the exit so they can start the escape phase.

Once the escape has been initiated, the human must stand within the elevator to escape.

Defending Puppets

Follow and protect the Human and make sure they escape alive!

Attacking Puppets

Kill the Human and prevent them from escaping. Attacking Puppets get instant access to their Dominator.

Notes:

Puppets no longer have a respawn timer.

Puppet Cooldowns work the same as they did in Thief.

Host can choose what the attacking Puppet Faction is in the host settings.

Host can choose what the defending Puppet Faction is in the host settings.

Escape zones work slightly differently. The human must stand within a zone for 5 seconds to escape and win.

NEW GAME MODE: MANHUNT

Manhunt is a mode where 2 Human players have to complete an objective and escape while defending themselves from a team of Attacking Puppets.

The Humans must complete an objective to escape to win.

The Attacking Puppet Faction wins when the Human Player is killed.

HUMAN OBJECTIVES

Sutekh's dark energy is obstructing the elevator that needs to be dispelled for escape. One Idol spawns on the map at a time, each emitting a dark energy. The Human Player must stand near this Idol to deplete its power while defending against attacking puppets. Once the Idol’s power has been depleted, it will spawn another Idol in a random location. The human must do this 3 times (depending on game lobby settings) to lift the barrier from the exit so they can start the escape phase. Once the escape has been initiated, the human must stand within the elevator to escape.

ATTACKING PUPPETS

Kill both Humans and prevent them from escaping. Attacking Puppets get instant access to their Super Puppet character.

Notes:

Puppets no longer have a respawn timer.

Puppet Cooldowns work the same as they did in Thief.

Host can choose what the attacking Puppet Faction is in the host settings.

Escape zones work slightly differently. All living humans must stand within a zone for 5 seconds to escape and win. If both humans are alive and one is not within the escape zone, the human player inside the escape zone will see a message on their screen stating 'Waiting for ally.

NEW FEATURES

Throwing Weapons can now damage vent covers and raven statues.

Throwing Weapons now have crosshairs.

Toggle Spring Feature added in the game options can be turned on or off.

You can now play THIEF by yourself against the Human BOT.

Totems can now be played in Thief

Totems can now be played in Toulon’s Journals.

AUDIO & MUSIC

The Official Puppet Master: The Game Main Theme song has been added to the game

Added a Sound Effect Volume Slider in the Audio Options menu

All Totems have Voice Over audio including emote voice audio

Rebalanced audio levels for a lot of the impact processors, Fire sounds, Voice sounds, Bleeding and hit indicators and other sounds

BALANCE CHANGES

Tunneler - Drill

Increased Speed Damage Length from 0.1 to 0.2

Sixshooter

Increased sprinting speed from 2.5

Decapitron

Sprinting speed increase from 2 to 2.5

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where some of the music and other audio sounds were not respecting the volume faders in the options menu

Fixed an issue that caused the fade in screen to bug causing the game to start with a black screen.

Fixed an issue that caused you to charge throwables before going into downstate and throwing while in downstate.

Fixed an issue that caused Tunneler’s drill animation not to play for other players.

Fixed an issue that caused your arms to freeze in place after throwing a throwable weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused the background music not to play.

NEW DLC - FULL MOON TOYS - TOTEM & MEPHISTO

You can support our game's development by purchasing our premium skins.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2324646/Puppet_Master_The_Game__Full_Moon_Toys__Totem__Mephisto_Skins/?beta=0