Extra Bit Happy Mask Build 1.0.0.03 for September 21st 2023

Adds a Brand New Basic Pause Menu and whole bunch of stuff to go along with it.

-Pause Menu includes access to Window Toggle, easy access to Control Knowledge & a straight forward way to Exit the Game.

-Added Sprites, New Backgrounds

-Adjusted some logic

-Removed Unnecessaries