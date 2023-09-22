Patch 0.19

V0.19
[PREPARING FOR AN UPDATE V0.2]
[NEW]
-AntiCheat System has been added.
-New Player Models for both Teams added.
[FIXED]
-Several bug fixes.
[CHANGED]
-Spawn Protection changed from 5 to 4 seconds.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
V0.19
[PREPARING FOR AN UPDATE V0.2]
[NEW]
-AntiCheat System has been added.
-New Player Models for both Teams added.
[FIXED]
-Several bug fixes.
[CHANGED]
-Spawn Protection changed from 5 to 4 seconds.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update