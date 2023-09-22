 Skip to content

M.E.A.T. Veterans update for 22 September 2023

Patch 0.19

Build 12252675

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.19
[PREPARING FOR AN UPDATE V0.2]
[NEW]
-AntiCheat System has been added.
-New Player Models for both Teams added.

[FIXED]
-Several bug fixes.

[CHANGED]
-Spawn Protection changed from 5 to 4 seconds.

Changed files in this update

