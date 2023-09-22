- Changed tree mechanics to drop farmable logs, which break down further into split logs.
- Fixed issue where moving toast messages weren't scaling based on screen density.
- Added new bullet impact texture.
- Added Cows
- Added Pigs
- Added Goats
- Added Sheep
- Added Dogs and puppies
- Added animal fat item
- Added animal hide item
- Added crops including corn, carrots, watermelon, wheat, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes.
- Added networking to animals and crops
- Added a trough that can be used to tame animals
- Animals save
- Added new farm monument
Slim Chance Playtest update for 22 September 2023
0.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
