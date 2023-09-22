 Skip to content

Slim Chance Playtest update for 22 September 2023

0.0.6

Build 12252602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed tree mechanics to drop farmable logs, which break down further into split logs.
  • Fixed issue where moving toast messages weren't scaling based on screen density.
  • Added new bullet impact texture.
  • Added Cows
  • Added Pigs
  • Added Goats
  • Added Sheep
  • Added Dogs and puppies
  • Added animal fat item
  • Added animal hide item
  • Added crops including corn, carrots, watermelon, wheat, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes.
  • Added networking to animals and crops
  • Added a trough that can be used to tame animals
  • Animals save
  • Added new farm monument

Changed files in this update

