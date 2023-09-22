The Forest Lava Update

There’s been an eruption! The once safe foliage of the Forest is now a dangerous field of magma, and it’s getting closer! Swing your way to the treetops and avoid the lava monkes to safely escape the incoming heat. Or if swimming in lava sounds more fun, jump on in and try to bring everyone down with you. The volcano is sure to be a blast for everyone!

The heat is not limited to just the forest; the city shop is stocked full of fiery new accessories to gear up before you challenge the volcano. There’s scorched clothes, heat-proof suits, and flame covered everything so you can look as hot as the lava below!