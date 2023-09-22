 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 22 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.1c hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the item database could be depleted in the Root Chamber because the item pool was not being reset upon entering the Root Chamber as intended.

