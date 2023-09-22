 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BlazBlue Entropy Effect update for 22 September 2023

Update Announcement for Sep. 22nd : Storyline Updates & Mechanism Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 12252349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


# New Content

  • Narrative extended to Mind Challenge 4-1.
  • Added several new Phenomenon.
  • Introduced Tactic Tree, which you can check your build path, for Tactic selection and Tactic Codex.

# Combat & System Updates

  • Optimized the Tactic Tab of Character Detail display during combat paused.
  • Increased summoned entities limit for some Tactics.
  • Renamed Double Tactic [Ice Spike Range] to [Eternal Ice Spike]; boosted firing rate.
  • Modified Double Tactic [Lightning Chain Impact Zap] to trigger immediate pulse on Lightning-hit enemies.
  • Added a visual guide for jumping before the Floating Mind battle.
  • Susanoo now uses invisibility less often in combat.
  • In Easy Mode, 'Escape Death' is now usable three more times.
  • Improved the platforming experience for some stages.
  • Refined interactive tutorial flow.

# Character Adjustments

  • Boosted Mai Natsume's base ATK.
  • Extended control duration for Mai Natsume's Legacy Skill "Maple Blossom".
  • Ragna’s Legacy Skill "Dead Spike" now absorbs more but deals less damage.
  • Noelle’s Legacy Skill "Shroud Fall" now prioritizes ranged enemies.
  • Es’ Legacy Skill "Crest Arts" now automatically blossoms when an enemy gets near and neutralizes their Super Armor for a while.
  • The number of Banishing Rays of Kokonoe's Potential Armament No.5 v7.10 "Banishing Rays" deployed using [↓ + Skill] is no longer limited by the number of remaining components.
  • Hakumen's blocks can now deter enemies.
  • Independent cooldowns now apply to each character’s Legacy Skill, and the associated effects and Strategies have been adjusted accordingly as well.

# Other Optimizations

  • Added a feature to recover corrupt save files. When a save file is corrupt, you can select an autosave that is generated after each Mind Training session to manually fix your save file.
  • Renamed 'Samples' to 'Enemies.'
  • Improved UI for Steam Deck and other hand-held devices.
  • Enabled airborne dashing in the lobby.
  • Various additional fixes and tweaks.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2273431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2273432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link