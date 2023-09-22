Update Announcement for Sep. 22nd : Storyline Updates & Mechanism Optimization

# New Content
- Narrative extended to Mind Challenge 4-1.
- Added several new Phenomenon.
- Introduced Tactic Tree, which you can check your build path, for Tactic selection and Tactic Codex.
# Combat & System Updates
- Optimized the Tactic Tab of Character Detail display during combat paused.
- Increased summoned entities limit for some Tactics.
- Renamed Double Tactic [Ice Spike Range] to [Eternal Ice Spike]; boosted firing rate.
- Modified Double Tactic [Lightning Chain Impact Zap] to trigger immediate pulse on Lightning-hit enemies.
- Added a visual guide for jumping before the Floating Mind battle.
- Susanoo now uses invisibility less often in combat.
- In Easy Mode, 'Escape Death' is now usable three more times.
- Improved the platforming experience for some stages.
- Refined interactive tutorial flow.
# Character Adjustments
- Boosted Mai Natsume's base ATK.
- Extended control duration for Mai Natsume's Legacy Skill "Maple Blossom".
- Ragna’s Legacy Skill "Dead Spike" now absorbs more but deals less damage.
- Noelle’s Legacy Skill "Shroud Fall" now prioritizes ranged enemies.
- Es’ Legacy Skill "Crest Arts" now automatically blossoms when an enemy gets near and neutralizes their Super Armor for a while.
- The number of Banishing Rays of Kokonoe's Potential Armament No.5 v7.10 "Banishing Rays" deployed using [↓ + Skill] is no longer limited by the number of remaining components.
- Hakumen's blocks can now deter enemies.
- Independent cooldowns now apply to each character’s Legacy Skill, and the associated effects and Strategies have been adjusted accordingly as well.
# Other Optimizations
- Added a feature to recover corrupt save files. When a save file is corrupt, you can select an autosave that is generated after each Mind Training session to manually fix your save file.
- Renamed 'Samples' to 'Enemies.'
- Improved UI for Steam Deck and other hand-held devices.
- Enabled airborne dashing in the lobby.
- Various additional fixes and tweaks.
