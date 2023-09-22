Legendary Tales in Tokyo Game Show 2023

[Medic Testing LT in TGS2023]

Hello, All our game fans.

I wish you all are doing well. another 3months passed after last announcement. I know, you all are waiting Legendary Tales 1.0 release.

At this point what I can tell you about Legendary Tales 1.0 is everything is going well, there is no problem I see. (btw, I saw some rumor that we are waiting Quest 3 release; My answer is no, we are not related to Quest at all)

As the result, We have brought Legendary Tales recent build for our game fans TGS 2023 in Japan! (I know there are many fans in North America and EU as well, But we couldn't travel that far, It costs too much for us, I am truely Sorry!!!)

Booth Number is: 07-S04(Korea Pavilion)

In our booth in TGS 2023, You can play all most everything that we have prepared for 1.0 release inclulde all named monster fights, dungeon adventure and your ear will be also be happy with our new Original Sound Track during game play.

If you are lucky, you might have chance to watch my teammate's gameplay who is charge of our gameplay Trailer(AKA, Medic! or ask him to play if you want to see how dev plays)

TGS 2023 started yesterday and already many of our game fans visited and It was really honor to meet you, and now I wish we meet more our lovely game fans! If you have any question when you visit our booth, don't hesitate to ask me anything. I will do my best to answer!

To. All our Game fans who can't visit TGS2023

I know and feel you that want to visit. maybe you disappointed about this announcement.

But It's really getting close, Please little bit, little bit more be patient, It will be worth it, I promise you.

really I promise you.

Thank you for long journey with us.

1.0 release will be my love letter to all our game fans.



From your old friend,

BJ