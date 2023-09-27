Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update Details Ver. 1.200

・Known Issues

While Update 1.200 includes changes to assign up to six Martial Arts techniques to melee weapons, there is a bug preventing Martial Arts techniques from being randomly assigned to weapons within the storehouse.

This bug has been fixed and is expected to be included in the next update.

We thank you for your understanding and patience as we resolve this issue.

■DLC “Conqueror of Jiangdong”

Note: The following contents can be unlocked by purchasing the DLC “Conqueror of Jiangdong” or the “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass.”

・Added the new story “Conqueror of Jiangdong.”

Note: Players must first complete the main battlefield “Darkness over the Hanshui River” in the main game order to play “Conqueror of Jiangdong.”

・Added long swords as a new weapon category.

Note: These weapons will be available from the beginning of the game.

After the DLC is applied, players may claim a long sword for free via Deliveries in the Battle Flag menu.

Long swords will be added to reward and dropped item lotteries.

・Added the higher difficulty mode “Path of the Heavenly Dragon.”

Note: Players can unlock this content by conquering a certain number of battlefields under the difficulty “Path of the Soaring Dragon.”

A purchase of either of the following is required in order to unlock this content: any two DLCs, or the “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass.”

Note: Players can unlock this difficulty by conquering a certain number of battlefields under the difficulty “Path of the Soaring Dragon.”

In “Path of the Heavenly Dragon,” it is now possible to obtain equipment with upgrade levels and rarities higher than the current maximum level, and the maximum cap for players’ levels will be increased.

・Added new demons and enemies.

・Added a new Divine Beast.

・Added new weapons, armor, and accessories.

・Added set bonuses corresponding to equipment obtainable in “Path of the Heavenly Dragon.”

・Added new accolade rewards.

・Added new trophies and achievements.

・Added new titles and records.

・Added the new endgame content The Thousand-Mile Journey.

Note: Players can unlock this content by conquering a certain number of battlefields under the difficulty “Path of the Soaring Dragon.”

A purchase of either of the following is required in order to unlock this content: any two DLCs, or the “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass.”

The DLCs “Battle of Zhongyuan” and “Conqueror of Jiangdong” are currently available. The DLC “Upheaval in Jingxiang” is scheduled for release in December 2023.

・Added the features Replace Martial Arts and Upgrade Martial Arts.

Note: These features will be made available after unlocking the endgame content The Thousand-Mile Journey.

■Free Updates

・Added the “Lies of P” collaboration equipment Puppet’s Sabre and Etiquette.

Note: After the update is applied, these items will be available via Deliveries in the Battle Flag menu.

They will be added to dropped item lotteries after being claimed in Deliveries.

・Made changes so that melee weapons are assigned up to six Martial Arts techniques.

Note: Three Martial Arts techniques will be assigned to weapons with a rarity of 4★, and six techniques will be assigned to weapons with a rarity of 5★ or higher.

For weapons acquired before the update, additional Martial Arts techniques will be randomly assigned to match the number assigned after the update.

For weapons assigned sets of six techniques, it will be possible to swap over from sets consisting of three techniques at any time.

For information on the controls for the third Martial Arts technique or to learn how to swap Martial Arts, please check the in-game tutorial for Martial Arts.

・Added ten new Wizardry Spells.

Note: These new spells can be used by first obtaining the item Hidden Tomes.

The tomes can be obtained as possible drops after defeating bosses in “Path of the Rising Dragon” and beyond.

・Added the consumable items Firecracker and Shigandang.

Note: These items may be placed at certain locations across the battlefield as pickups.

・Added the new Martial Arts technique Pegasus Thrust, which can be used with spears and slashing spears.

Note: This technique will be randomly assigned upon acquiring an applicable weapon.

・Added new special effects.

Note: These special effects will be randomly assigned to equipment in the same way as current special effects.

・Added a feature allowing players to automatically salvage or sell designated equipment when resting at a Battle Flag.

Note: Auto-Salvage/Auto-Sell Settings was added to the Settings menu.

The main battlefield “The Demon fort of the Yellow Heaven” must be completed to make these settings available.

・Added an optional feature allowing players to automatically dash instead of running, without additional input.

Note: This can be done by selecting Automatic Dash in the game settings.

・Added a feature allowing players to page through lists.

Note: This feature can be applied to lists within any menu, such as the Equipment and Inventory menus.

It will be possible to switch to a new page by using the appropriate controls while accessing the list.

・Added a function allowing players to search for designated battlefields when responding to Recruitment.

■Adjustments









・Made adjustments so that players will be able to unleash other attacks more quickly following a Martial Arts or Wizardry Spell attack.

・Reduced the amount of Spirit consumed upon using Wizardry Spells without having reached the appropriate Morale Rank.

・Made changes so that upon successfully performing a deflect counterattack, players are granted a buff that increases Spirit gain for a certain time.

・Shortened the recovery sequence after deflect counterattacks.

・Reduced the time it takes to ready the bow, crossbow, and throwing knives.

・Shortened the recovery sequence after using the bow, crossbow, and throwing knives.

・Increased movement speed when readying the bow, repeating crossbow, throwing knives, and projectiles.

・Reduced the interval between rounds shot with the crossbow.

・Made changes so that enemies in Spirit Disruption will not react to attacks with a hitstun motion.

・Extended the duration of Spirit Disruption for enemies.

・Made changes so that interact motions do not occur when acquiring items other than treasure chests.

・Increased the amount of damage dealt when attacking enemies with Morale Ranks 5+ higher than the player.

・Increased the drop rate of equipment with higher rarity levels upon defeating enemies with Morale Ranks 21+ higher than the player.

・Changed the button assignment for closing tutorials with videos.

・Made changes so that notifications will always be sent for key items, regardless of the player’s Item Obtained Notification settings.

・Made changes so that the controller will now vibrate when upgrading equipment in the Blacksmith menu.

・Made adjustments to the sort order of item lists in the Blacksmith and Inventory menus.

・Made changes so that all items received via Deliveries will be locked by default.

・Made changes to allow players to close out of the screen displaying response options during conversations with NPCs by pressing Cancel.

・Made changes so that, when Baishe drops the Hidden Tome, the notification appears just after Baishe has been defeated instead of after the battlefield has been cleared.

・Made changes to the talismans summoned by the General of Heaven’s Illusion during combat so that it takes longer for the talismans to be activated, and also decreased the durability of the talismans.

・Made adjustments to the AI, lock-on camera, and other action elements for the Demonized Dian Wei.

・Made it possible to embed special effects that are of the same type as those locked into each piece of equipment.

・Made changes so that equipment upgrade levels will not affect the effectiveness of warriors’ set bonuses.

・Further increased HP bonuses when Fire Virtue, Earth Virtue, Metal Virtue, or Water Virtue are upgraded in Level Up.

・Further increased the Ranged Weapon Attack Power bonus when Water Virtue is upgraded in Level Up.

・Decreased the duration of Poison.

・Added a new effect to Chill that increases the amount of damage received.

・Increased the amount of Morale Points obtained upon defeating some bosses.

Special Effects

・Made upward adjustments to the following special effects:

-HP

-Stealth

-Damage Dealt

-Spirit Damage

-Melee Attack Damage

-Melee Attack Spirit Damage

-Spirit Attack Damage

-Spirit Attack Spirit Damage

-Martial Arts Damage

-Martial Arts Spirit Damage

-Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition

-Spirit Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition

-Damage Dealt in Desperate Condition

-Spirit Damage Dealt in Desperate Condition

-Element-Imbued Weapon Damage

-Element-Imbued Weapon Spirit Damage

-Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects

-Spirit Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects

-Damage to Enemies with Shock

-Spirit Damage to Enemies with Shock

-Damage to Enemies with Burns

-Spirit Damage to Enemies with Burns

-Damage to Enemies with Heaviness

-Spirit Damage to Enemies with Heaviness

-Damage to Enemies with Poison

-Spirit Damage to Enemies with Poison

-Damage to Enemies with Chill

-Spirit Damage to Enemies with Chill

-Straight Sabre Damage

-Straight Sabre Spirit Damage

-Sword Damage

-Sword Spirit Damage

-Curved Sabre Damage

-Curved Sabre Spirit Damage

-Glaive Damage

-Glaive Spirit Damage

-Halberd Damage

-Halberd Spirit Damage

-Staff Damage

-Staff Spirit Damage

-Hammer Damage

-Hammer Spirit Damage

-Poleaxe Damage

-Poleaxe Spirit Damage

-Spear Damage

-Spear Spirit Damage

-Slashing Spear Damage

-Slashing Spear Spirit Damage

-Dual Swords Damage

-Dual Swords Spirit Damage

-Dual Sabres Damage

-Dual Sabres Spirit Damage

-Dual Halberds Damage

-Dual Halberds Spirit Damage

-Cestus Damage

-Cestus Spirit Damage

-Fatal Strike Damage

-Ranged Attack Damage

-Ranged Spirit Damage

-Ranged Attack Headshot Damage

-Weak Spot Ranged Spirit Damage

-Shooting Weapon Damage

-Shooting Weapon Spirit Damage

-Bow Damage

-Bow Spirit Damage

-Crossbow Damage

-Crossbow Spirit Damage

-Repeating Crossbow Damage

-Repeating Crossbow Spirit Damage

-Damage Received While Attacking

-Spirit Damage Received While Attacking

-Damage Taken in Perfect Condition

-Wizardry Spell Damage

-Enemy Negative Effect Duration

-Negative Effect Duration

-Spirit Gain

-Spirit Consumption

-Deflect Spirit Consumption

-Martial Arts Spirit Consumption

-Wizardry Spell Spirit Consumption

-Wood Phase Spell Spirit Consumption

-Fire Phase Spell Spirit Consumption

-Earth Phase Spell Spirit Consumption

-Metal Phase Spell Spirit Consumption

-Water Phase Spell Spirit Consumption

-Guard Spirit Consumption

-Restore HP

-Divine Beast Resonation Duration

・Decreased the effectiveness of the Premium Special Effect “Spirit Defense (Guarding).”

・Changed the method of selecting an item from the drop table for Drop Priority (Equipped Weapons) and Drop Priority (Equipped Armor), so that it is more likely to produce a desired outcome.





・Improved action synchronization during multiplayer sessions.

■Major Bug Fixes

・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to crash when DLSS settings were changed.

・Fixed a bug occurring when the control method was set to Keyboard Only with Mouse Enabled, in which setting “Shift + Your Key Input” as the Key Config control for Interact caused only “Sh” to be displayed for the Interact icon.

・Fixed a bug in which the effects intended for successful deflect counterattacks were applied upon unsuccessful deflect counterattacks when performed with cestuses.

・Fixed a bug that shortened the duration of Spirit Disruption for enemies whose Spirit had been depleted while they were in midair.

・Fixed a bug that stopped some enemies from entering Spirit Disruption when their Spirit was depleted by Divine Beast attacks.

・Fixed a bug that stopped some warriors from entering Spirit Disruption when their Spirit was depleted by attacks in which they were launched into the air.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes stopped Baishe from entering Spirit Disruption if the demon’s Spirit was depleted to the lower limits just as its hardened parts were destroyed.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Demonized Liu Bei to freeze during his death animation when he was downed from mid-air.

・Fixed a bug that prevented Fatal Strikes (against unaware enemies) from reaching the enemy if performed a slight distance away from them.

・Fixed a bug that caused repeating crossbows to be excluded from the items randomly dropped by enemies.

・Fixed a bug that allowed players to push enemies out of bounds during combat in the sub battlefield “Tactical Exercises.”

・Fixed a bug occurring during online sessions in the sub battlefield “An Everlasting Regret,” in which enemies would not appear on screen for guest players under certain conditions.

・Fixed a bug occurring in the main battlefield “Village of Calamity” in “Path of the Rising Dragon” and beyond, in which the rarity level of the equipment dropped by some enemies did not change in accordance with the difficulty level.

・Fixed a bug in which the rewards for the first completion of the sub battlefield “The Scarlet Crystal” in “Path of the Soaring Dragon” were the same as the rewards for the same mission in “Path of the Rising Dragon.”

・Fixed a bug in which starting a boss battle while certain summoned Divine Beasts were present caused them to remain in the area without disappearing as they should.

・Fixed a bug that temporarily disabled controls if players had called upon a Divine Beast just before accessing the tutorial for Summon Divine Beast in Basic Training.

・Fixed a bug in which the amount of HP damage and elemental damage dealt by enemies with Morale Ranks 21+ higher than the player did not scale correctly.

・Fixed a bug that prevented transparency rendering for some models from functioning properly when Photograph mode was launched under certain conditions.

・Fixed a bug that prevented players from obtaining the trophy/achievement “Staunching Heresy” if they had defeated enemies in a certain order.

・Fixed a bug in which defeating players during online Invade sessions did not count as progress toward obtaining the trophy/achievement “Eye for an Eye.”

・Fixed a bug that allowed players to go outside the bounds of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.

・Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground or surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.

・Fixed a bug in which Japanese ruby characters were not displayed for certain bosses.

・Fixed a bug occurring in certain language versions of the game, in which Divine Beast Resonation was said to affect only the player, rather than all allies.

・Fixed a bug that prevented the subtitles for NPC companions from appearing on the screen for Co-op guests under certain conditions.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes removed players’ equipped throwing weapons if they used Embedment to replace jewels on or extract jewels from equipment in the storehouse.

・Fixed a bug that increased the player’s amount of Genuine Qi if they died when the effectiveness of “Genuine Qi Loss upon Death” was over 100%.

・Fixed a bug preventing the Divine Beast Gauge from becoming full if players set their Divine Beast while in the Training Ground.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused incorrect battlefield information to be displayed in the list of search results for Co-op sessions.

・Fixed a bug in which the BGM would fail to play when players continued a Co-op session and selected a battlefield.

・Fixed a bug in which the wrong negative effect icons were sometimes displayed when players inflicted elemental damage on enemies in the sub battlefield “Beyond the Heavens.”

・Fixed a bug that made it impossible to progress from the loading screen when Co-op was disbanded and guest players returned to their original battlefield under certain conditions.

・Fixed a bug in which the wrong set bonus information was displayed when players checked the details of set bonuses while the special effect Set Bonus Requirement Mitigation was active.

・Fixed inconsistent behavior that occurred when cycling between information panels displayed on the right side of the Inventory menu.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes displayed the shooting tutorial when players opened the Battle Flag menu in Basic Training.

・Fixed a visual bug in which the numbers in battle set names were missing a digit just after they were automatically registered in the Battle Set menu.

・Fixed a bug making the game prone to crashing in certain environments.

・Fixed a bug preventing companions’ levels from rising above 151.

・Fixed a bug that granted Grace effects to items obtained via Deliveries.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes disabled the controls after the host player interacted with a Battle Flag during Invade sessions.

・Fixed a bug in which vengeance targets’ Morale Ranks would remain at a higher level if players used the item Mystic Crane upon defeating them.

・Fixed other minor bugs.

■Additional Features

・Changed XeSS from version 1.1.0 to 1.2.0.