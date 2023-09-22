V1.0.18 Update

New

After the upgrade, the skill selection screen supports keyboard operations

Adjustment

The blood bottle, energy bottle, magnet and other props model is enlarged, easy to see

Adjust individual skill effects

Fine-tune the grind for BOSS Level in Chapter 2

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where the altar in the map has a probability of not dropping the artifact cube

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "