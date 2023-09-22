- Added process to clamp scores at 0 and 2 billion when adding or subtracting scores.
- Disabled the mouse wheel in the config pad and key settings.
- Fixed a bug that the background music does not stop when the config screen of a built game is opened immediately after closing it.
Shooting Game Builder update for 22 September 2023
Patch note 1.0.13.90
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update