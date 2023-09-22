The time has come to release the first version of Rawbots containing procedural star systems! We have also introduced a new spaceship that will help you explore this procedural universe. The spaceship can be controlled with WASD + Mouse Cursor, Shift to boost and V to warp. To access other star systems, press F2 to find the portal where you can then travel to it,
Rawbots update for 22 September 2023
Procedural Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
