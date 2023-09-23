Grendel isn't the only thing making an appearance, Phase 1 of our inventory update is live!

This update includes the ability to sell accessories and dismantle Echoes. Please be aware that when logging in you may be met with a screen to dismantle unwanted items due to the new inventory limit. Once you are under the limit the message will no longer appear.

Find more details about this update in the post below!

Patch Notes 0.1.4.0---New Feature: Echo Dust