Update v37 (September 23)

Changes:

PC players can spend gems for a "Last Stand" attempt (gives you 5 extra lives) after losing a wave. Also, at waves 25, 50, and 75, you can spend gems for a bonus resource package.

Added a limit in so that you will never get more than 3 of those pesky straight tiles in a row.

Improved the Premium Daily Gifts package.

Improved the Premium Tournament Rewards package.

QoL Improvements:

Active spells will now start and stop counting down at more accurate times (only when enemies are present) to avoid any wasted time.

Significantly reduced the app file size and loading times.

Various UI improvements.

Performance improvements.

Bug Fixes:

The game automatically saves more often now as a failsafe against data loss.

Fixed bug where the stat icons in several menus were incorrect.

Server and account improvements.

Various minor bug fixes.

Please make sure to install this update on ALL DEVICES that you play the game on. If you have mismatched versions of the game on different devices, you may lose data when switching back and forth.