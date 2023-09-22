ANNIVERSARY EDITION - THE ANOINTED: DAVID SAVES KEILAH

The Anniversary of The Anointed: DSK original release is a big occasion - and deserves a BIG update. Here it is… IMD is proud to announce this FREE & new version of DSK, which includes new levels, more quests, and advanced combat, which David uses to protect sheep from lions and bears and to defeat the Philistine invaders. Now, the player can experience how David’s story starts and how this unlikely, under appreciated young person became The Anointed.

In addition to the previous episode, David Saves Keilah - the player will find:

Two New Levels and Training Areas

Advanced Combat and Combo System

More Cutscenes, Voice overs, and Story

Improved Stealth and Strategic Conflicts

Special Abilities: Holy Vision and SMITE

In Game User Guide and Tutorials

Free-Play Mode with Hidden Areas

Swimming: David and Horse

This new and improved update to DSK will enhance the player’s experience. There is much more gameplay, and almost double the play time.

The Anointed: DSK is a complete episode of the upcoming title, Heart Of David. The Anointed franchise will continue to be developed, and updates to the DSK episode will continue as new features are completed. This is only the first of many updates. Supporters and Players are very important to IMD and this update exemplifies the effort to make quality games and provide those updates free (always).

Thank you for the continued support. Learn more about IMD by visiting www.IMDinteractive.org